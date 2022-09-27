Glynn County Schools will announce a decision regarding school closures Tuesday if current forecasts hold, according to a post on its website Monday.
"In partnership with the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency and National Weather Service in Jacksonville, Glynn County Schools officials are closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and its projected path up the western coast of Florida," according to the post.
"With the latest information provided by our local and regional weather experts, forecasts predict the storm could have significant local impacts, such as hurricane-force winds and storm surge, as early as Wednesday night and possibly lasting through Friday."
The Golden Isles is expected to get a lot of rain and wind from Ian, according to forecasts Monday.
The school district has activated its weather safety plan, and school leaders are making preparations as the storm track becomes more certain.
"We know the decision whether to close our schools has a huge impact on the plans and lives of our students and employees, as well as their families, and it is important to us to give you as much information as possible so you can plan accordingly," the district posted.
Official notifications will be announced via the One Call automated phone/email alert system and on the district’s website and Facebook pages.