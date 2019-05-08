School system hosts Future Educators Signing Day

Nearly 20 graduating high school seniors signed commitments Tuesday to enter the teaching profession. They were honored with a Future Educators Signing event at Brunswick High School that aimed to recognize the importance of their career choice.
“What you’ve chosen to do is so, so important,” said Cathy Pittman, the science and social studies K-12 coordinator in Glynn County Schools, as the students sat at a long table facing their families and friends, who cheered and snapped many photos when they picked up their pens to sign.
Michele Seals, employment staffing manager for Glynn County Schools, congratulated the students for planning to pursue a profession in education. Most of the students had completed education pathways at Brunswick High School and Glynn Academy, and after graduation they will pursue education majors at a variety of colleges and universities.
“Education is more than a profession,” Seals said. “It is a fire. It is something that can consume you, but yet can pull others to you.”
Teachers share many characters with fire, she said. They’re bold. They offer warmth. And they change the space around them.
“Fire is not afraid,” Seals said. “Move boldly toward your goals. Don’t pull back. If you’ve ever been around a fire, it’s not afraid to take over the space where it is.”
Soon after Seals finished speaking of fire, a fire alarm went off at the school, requiring everyone inside Brunswick High to evacuate, including those attending the signing ceremony.
A little more than 20 minutes later, the group reassembled to finish the event.
In her keynote address, Seals also challenged the students to move forward with the intent to illuminate the paths of those around them and to be that fire.
“Nobody has your light. Nobody has your spark,” she said. “Nobody can bring to this profession what you uniquely bring within yourself.”