The Glynn County Board of Education will vote Tuesday and potentially approve the construction company that will oversee building the new Altama Elementary School.
The school board heard a recommendation during a work session Thursday to approve McDonald Construction Company, which oversaw the construction of the new Burroughs-Molette Elementary School.
The work session followed a groundbreaking at the site for the new Altama Elementary, which will be located at 6045 Altama Avenue.
“We’re excited to have a new environment for our students,” said Michelle Drew, the school’s principal, after the groundbreaking. “Our building was built and completed Feb. 1, 1965 … We want to keep up with technology and ensure that our students are prepared for the future.”
The new school will be located in the same community as the current school, which school board chair Jerry Mancil said is a priority for both the school system and the school’s staff and families.
“This is what the community wants, so we’re excited,” he said.
The current plan is to open the new school at the start of the academic year in 2021.
McDonald Construction Company is among five companies that submitted bid proposals. McDonald Construction’s bid is for $21,799,000.
School board member Eaddy Sams asked during the work session if McDonald Construction completed the work on time during the Burroughs-Molette Elementary project.
“Not exactly,” said John Tuten, architect for Glynn County Schools. “The idea was that move-in would begin in November and move-in would be completed in January.”
Move-in to the new Burroughs-Molette began in February. Al Boudreau, executive director of operations for Glynn County Schools, said the main delay was in getting water and sewer lines connected.
Another challenge, Boudreau said, was the installation of a geothermal system on the tight lot that the new Burroughs-Molette school is built on. Those challenges are not expected to arise on the Altama property, Tuten said.
“Plus, we got a really good quality job on Burroughs-Molette,” Boudreau said. “It’s a really nice school. They did a good job with it.”
The school board will vote at its regular meeting Tuesday on whether to approve the McDonald Construction recommendation.
The school board will also vote on a change order to add $150,000 to the budget for site work on the new Altama Elementary property.
The original estimate on the cost of the work fell short, Tuten said, due to the nature of the job.
“When the site development contract was awarded, site clearing was in progress,” he said. “So the exact level of the topography and the number of tree roots that had to be uprooted and those kinds of things is an educated guess.”
The school board meeting will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the school system’s central office, 1313 Egmont St.