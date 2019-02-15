Glynn County Schools recently applied for the 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant to bring support to some of the most challenged schools in the district.
The grant aims to create an Afterschool Matters program for kindergarten through fifth-grade students attending Altama, Burroughs-Molette and Goodyear elementary schools.
21st CCLC Program funding supports the development of community learning centers established by public schools, community-based organizations and private schools with the assistance of community partners.
Glynn County Schools submitted the grant application Jan. 29.
“This application creates an opportunity to extend learning for students in academics and to promote healthy activities for social development,” said Valerie Whitehead, executive director of strategy and innovation for Glynn County Schools, in a press release. “Combining skilled teachers and a continuing partnership with the Boys and Girls Club for enrichment activities creates time students can look forward to beyond the school day to learn and grow.”
The 21st CCLC program is guided by federal and state laws. Federal funds are appropriated through Georgia’s annual budget. The federal guidelines also expand state and local accountability for student academic achievement and emphasize the importance of adopting scientifically-based research practices.
The after-school program aims to give students academic enrichment opportunities.
Activities are designed to complement students’ regular academics and to provide students with a safe environment to participate in programs.
“Curricular choices for math and reading are selected carefully to engage students in learning activities they can enjoy and connect to the learning they experience during the school day,” Whitehead said.
The completed grant application can be found on the school system’s website, glynn.12.ga.us, by clicking on the “Strategy & Innovation” tab, under “Departments” and following the “Grants” link on the left.