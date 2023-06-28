Glynn County Schools has been awarded more than $10,000 in Opportunity Grants provided through the Georgia Department of Education.
The state education departments award the grants to help districts expand options and opportunities for students. The grants total $6,123,948 to support advanced learning, digital media and literacy, health and physical education, world languages and mathematics, science and social studies instruction.
Glynn County Schools will receive Digital Media & Library grant for $1,880, a Mathematics grant for $4,000, a Science grant for $3,000 and a Social Studies grant for $2,000.
“We are committed to expanding opportunities and broadening horizons for our students,” said State School Superintendent Richard Woods in a media release. “This is a continued investment in our children, ensuring they have access to an engaging education that prepares them for life.”
Categories of Opportunity Grants awarded include grants to mentor new and novice AP teachers, to offer technology courses during the regular school day, to create and/or support whole child wellness initiatives specifically for outdoor equipment structures, to acquire mathematics manipulatives and materials to support mathematics instruction, to acquire science consumables and/or equipment to support science instruction, to acquire social studies consumables and/or equipment to support social studies instruction and more.
The Opportunity Grants are made possible through federal stimulus funds under the American Rescue Plan.
In other news, Glynn County Schools is also one of 38 school districts that will receive a Cultivating Teachers Grant from the state education department to support professional learning for teachers of Teaching as a Profession Pathway courses and recruitment of high school students to participate in the pathway. Of the $350,000 that will be awarded, GCSS will receive $9,000.
“We are committed to providing support for programs cultivating the next generation of Georgia educators,” Woods said. “Teaching is the only profession that impacts all other professions, and we want to ensure we provide the best educational opportunities for students who wish to become teachers.”
There has been a noted decline in recent years in student enrollment in Educator Preparation Programs in Georgia. As a result, school systems have seen a negative impact on their ability to find and recruit teachers, according to the state education department.
The Cultivating Teachers Grant aims to provide professional learning and educator recruitment support for school districts with scheduled Teaching as a Profession Pathway courses.
Teaching as a Profession is one of more than 100 Career Pathways available to Georgia students through the Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education program. Career Pathways allow students to learn skills for real-world careers and earn recognized industry credentials.