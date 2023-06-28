GA graduation
Madeleine Culbreath, left, poses with teacher Jessica Noyes before graduation ceremonies began in May.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

Glynn County Schools has been awarded more than $10,000 in Opportunity Grants provided through the Georgia Department of Education.

The state education departments award the grants to help districts expand options and opportunities for students. The grants total $6,123,948 to support advanced learning, digital media and literacy, health and physical education, world languages and mathematics, science and social studies instruction.

