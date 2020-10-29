Glynn County Schools officials responded Wednesday to concerns about a student at Oglethorpe Point Elementary being asked to remove a “Super Trump” costume worn to school on “Super Hero Day.”
“Super Hero Day,” held on Tuesday, was part of the Red Ribbon Week celebration.
According to a statement from the school system, a male student came to school as “Super Trump,” wearing a “Trump 2020” hat, a Trump flag as a cape and a red t-shirt with a blue “T” on it.
“A staff member noticed his dress and went to a school administrator to ask if it was appropriate,” according to the statement. “The administrator located the young man in his classroom and called the student and teacher into the hallway.
“After a discussion with the student about the costume, the administrator asked the student to remove the cape and the hat, and he willingly did so.”
These actions and the determination to ask the student to remove his costume were not altogether consistent with the school’s dress code policy, according to the statement from the school system.
The personnel matter has been turned over to the district’s Human Resources Department.
The incident received attention on social media through several Facebook posts. Many Facebook users expressed discontent with the decision to ask the student not to wear the costume.