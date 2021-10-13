Federal funding continues to play a big role in the way school districts across Georgia are handling the pandemic and preparing for the related learning loss that has occurred.
During a panel discussion Tuesday, four superintendents of public school districts in the state — including Scott Spence, superintendent of Glynn County Schools — shared how they are using funding provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, to maintain changes made in response to the pandemic. Initiatives include increasing mental health resources, implementing more thorough cleaning regimens and addressing learning gaps created by COVID-19 challenges.
But the influx of funding will likely lead to cuts at the state or federal level down the road, Spence warned.
The panel discussion took place at the Westin on Jekyll Island during the first day of a two-day retreat event for members of the Georgia Board of Education and staff from the state’s education department.
In addition to Spence, school superintendents from Effingham, Liberty and Jeff Davis counties were among those taking part in the panel, which focused on how COVID-19 has impacted their districts.
“COVID has affected each school district differently,” said Yancy Ford, superintendent in Effingham County. “… I think it’s so important that communities and the general public realize that as superintendents we’re having to do what’s best for our community and what each community will accept, and that’s different in every community.”
This means that each district is choosing to use CARES Act funding in different ways.
Glynn County Schools received $3.4 million in 2020 during the first round of CARES Act funding. The second round sent $14.4 million to the local district.
A third round originally allocated $32.2 million for Glynn County Schools. Around 65% of that money was distributed, and states were required to apply for the remainder through a grant application process.
The funding in Glynn County has gone in part toward the purchase of benchmark assessment programs and the hiring of more than 30 paraprofessionals who are focused on learning loss issues in schools.
Glynn County Schools also plans to use the federal money, which must be spent before a federal deadline, to refresh the district’s computers and other technology at the end of the year.
“Then we’re extending them for seven or eight years,” Spence said.
But, he cautioned, it would be unwise to become accustomed to this extra funding.
“When the federal government starts printing money and giving you money, somebody is going to have to pay the bill,” Spence said. “And usually it’s on the back of the board of education and our local community. I’ve been through this before. I’ve been around a long time.”
The money will have to be paid back somehow in later years, Spence predicted.
“We’re just going to do the best we can to get our kids back to where they need to be,” he said.
Richard Woods, state superintendent, said he hopes to have a discussion with federal officials about possibly extending the spending deadline for the CARES Act funding.
“I know you have a lot of money, and really you have a very short time to spend it,” Woods said.
Richard Smith, director of First District RESA and moderator of the panel discussion, said he hopes the state legislature will not cut funding to education because of the federal money made available.
“What we can’t afford to have happen is for the legislature to come back and look at that big pot of money … and say, ‘Well you’ve got all this CARES money, we’ll just cut y’all this year and then we’ll come back,’” Smith said. “That’s going to defeat the purpose of the things they’ve been talking about being able to do.”