The Glynn County Board of Education voted 6-1 Tuesday to accept a new three-year contract for district superintendent Scott Spence.
The contract will run through 2025.
School board member Mike Hulsey was the sole vote against approving the new contract. He cited concerns about the included salary increase.
“I don’t think we’ve ever, that I can remember, thrown out a complete contract and redone it,” Hulsey said after the school board returned from an almost hour-long executive session. “It was a signed contract by both parties. It was a three-year contract. And I don’t remember us ever tearing up an existing contract.”
Hulsey said he commends recent district efforts to review staff salaries and offer raises that make Glynn County Schools’ pay rates competitive in the area. But he did not agree with the changes to the superintendent’s contract.
“A lot of (the salaries) were too low, and we needed to bring those up,” he said. “But a 30% increase right off the bat is just a little much in my opinion. It’s kind of unprecedented.”
The salary increase in Spence’s contract, Hulsey said, will be about $48,000 a year.
Spence’s original contract included an annual salary of $160,000 with a 3% annual increase rate. The News did not have access to the new contract as of press time.
“I’ll be voting against it,” Hulsey said.
School board member Eaddy Sams said the contract update makes adjustments similar to what’s been done across the board for nearly all school system staff.
“We kind of applied what was applied to the teachers and staff salary adjustments in this same manner while looking at this particular contract,” she said.
In other business, the school board voted unanimously to approve a new divisive concepts policy that the state said needed to be in place before Aug. 1.
The policy is related to House Bill 1084, the state’s “Protect Students First Act,” which prohibits school boards and administrators from discriminating based on race and aims to protect students from lessons that make them feel guilty about their race.
“Divisive concepts,” according to the policy, include implications that one race is inherently superior to another race, that the United States of America is fundamentally racist and that an individual’s moral character is inherently determined by his or her race.
