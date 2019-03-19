Security at Glynn Academy will be enhanced if the Brunswick City Commission approves a request at Wednesday’s meeting to gate Mansfield Street during school hours.
The request was made after school board officials said they have a continued problem of unauthorized people entering the campus on foot and by car.
The school district, in response to school shootings in other parts of the nation, has been concerned about security on the Glynn Academy campus and has fenced off parts of the school perimeter. After last year’s shooting in Parkland, Fla., school board officials approached the city about allowing Mansfield Street to be gated.
As part of the request, the board of education will construct the gates blocking Mansfield Street from Albany Street westward to Egmont Street. The total fencing of the campus will also be completed at the north end near Monk Street to create a more secure campus during school hours.
Commissioners will also consider a proposal with the school board to deed a portion of Wright Square back to the city. The square, one of the original squares built in Brunswick, was used as the site for the old Glynn Middle School. When a new middle school was built in a different location, the old building was torn down, and a burial ground was discovered.
Now, the city is planning to renovate the square to create a large open-air green space area. The additional land the school board is asked to deed will go toward adding additional space in the restoration of the square.
The city is also considering a proposed agreement with Bowne, Hanes and Company of Atlanta to manage the city’s defined benefit pension plan. The company was one of eight businesses that submitted proposals to manage the plan, which has been administered by Gene Kelly of Marshwinds, who is retiring.