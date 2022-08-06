Her gun drawn, Jennifer Seawell stepped lightly across the hallway Friday afternoon as she approached a classroom’s open door.

Combining elements of stealth with assertive tactics, the Glynn County Schools Police officer quickly scanned the entire room’s interior for threats, all without revealing her position to any potential assailant inside.

More from this section

And they call it puppy love

And they call it puppy love

Theirs was an old-fashioned romance. Unlike many millennial love stories today unfolding on the likes of Bumble or Match.com, they were set up by their parents.