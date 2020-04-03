Glynn County Schools will be closed for in-person instruction through the rest of the academic year, which ends May 21, but what comes next remains uncertain.
The school system is waiting on guidance from the Georgia Department of Education to determine whether there will be any changes made to the summer break.
“I don’t think we know enough yet,” said Virgil Cole, superintendent of Glynn County Schools on Thursday. “That would come down from the Georgia Department of Education. I haven’t heard anything yet.”
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that he signed an executive order extending K-12 public school closures through the remainder of the academic year to limit the spread of coronavirus. Glynn County Schools closed March 16.
Milestones exams and other end-of-year tests have been canceled by the state education department with some caveats. Advanced Placement (AP) tests will be administered online.
Cole said guidance will be provided soon from the school system about what the requirements will be for the remainder of the school year.
The school system’s nutrition department continues to distribute food from four locations Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. That service will not be offered during the week of spring break, April 6-9.
College of Coastal Georgia announced Thursday it, along with all 26 institutions in the University System of Georgia, will continue to deliver instruction remotely during May and summer semesters with limited exceptions. CCGA is administering all classes online for the rest of the spring semester.