School nutrition workers don’t wear capes, but they’re heroes nonetheless.
Schools around Georgia celebrated the eighth annual School Lunch Hero Day on Friday to showcase the difference school nutrition professionals make for every child who comes through the cafeteria.
The job of school nutrition professionals has been transformed by the closure of schools during the coronavirus pandemic, but their mission remains the same — to make sure children’s nutritional needs are met.
In Glynn County, nutrition staff are manning four meal distribution sites three days a week, handing out meals for local students, many of whom rely on the school system for breakfast and lunch daily.
Because students are not in school right now, School Lunch Hero Day looks different than it has in past years. But its purpose is more important than ever, said Shelly Daniel, director of school nutrition for Glynn County Schools.
School system administrators delivered donuts Friday morning to all nutrition workers before they began distributing meals to local students, which is a service that has been offered since local schools closed March 16.
“This year, they are more of a hero than they’ve ever been,” Daniel said. “They’ve stepped up to the plate and created a new business model in a few days flat. They’ve figured out the best way to get meals to their students.”
School nutrition staff have gone the extra mile, she said, to get students what they need.
Nutrition staff members play an important role in both the health and emotional needs of students, Daniel said. Glynn County’s staff have been dressing up in fruit and vegetable costumes and playing music for students to make distributions more fun.
Staff have also been wearing red and blue to celebrate the graduating seniors at Glynn Academy and Brunswick High School.
Glynn County Schools is distributing on average around 800 bags at Brunswick High School and 400 bags at Altama Elementary, Burroughs-Molette Elementary and Sterling Elementary three days a week. Each bag contains four meals, so 8,000 meals are being given out on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Glynn County Schools served 49,408 meals in March and 51,654 meals in April, totaling 101,062 meals as of May 1.
Daniel said the nutrition staff team has grown to include school resource officers, who have helped with the distributions each week.
“They have gone above and beyond,” Daniel said. “They have not missed a day.”
School nurses also check everyone’s temperatures before each distribution, she said.
The school system also applied for a grant through the Daily Alliance and was awarded $2,950 to purchase mobile milk coolers.
Two of the local meal distribution locations that were previously operating under the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program received approval recently to continue to serve additional fresh produce to the students at the drive- thru locations. The students at Burroughs-Molette Elementary will receive Monday an additional five pieces of whole fruit with their meal package. The additional fruit is funded through the USDA Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program.
“It’s very important during this time to research and use all available resources to provide quality meals for our students,” Daniel said.