School nurses encounter crises daily. As the frontline of health care for many students, nurses play a crucial leadership role in their schools.
Crises are different, though, from disasters. School nurses have to be prepared to handle both.
“The difference between a crisis and a disaster is that the needs outstrip the resources,” said Deborah Strousse, who helped author School Emergency Triage Training that teaches school nurses how to respond to mass-casualty incidents. “So now you have to start triaging and deciding what can we accomplish, how do we save the most people.”
Strousse provided the SETT training this week to more than 400 school nurses from across the state, during the annual Statewide Education Conference, hosted by the Georgia Association School Nurses and held at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.
The conference included discussions on numerous trending topics in the school nursing world, including mental health, diabetes, leadership, Juuling and health equity.
The nurses participated in the national SETT training program on Wednesday.
SETT training aims to provide school nurses with the knowledge, training and resources to lead school-based disaster response teams in mass-casualty events.
Strousse, a SETT trainer for the National Association of School Nurses, led the training.
“We are learning the cycle of disaster preparedness, so everything from preparedness, mitigation, response and recovery,” Strousse said. “So they’re learning the disaster preparedness cycle as well as how to set up and how to lead disaster response teams.”
The training was supported by grants from the Georgia Department of Public Health ad Georgia Trauma Commission.
At a previous summer conference, school nurses also received Stop the Bleed training on how to use tourniquets in life-threatening emergency situations.
“We’re just kind of building on those skills,” said Lisa Morrison, lead nurse for Glynn County Schools.
The nurses took part in hands-on practice of the SETT training as well, going through scenarios and using vital signs to practice the skills they discussed.
The Georgia Association of School Nurses has a close working relationship and communicates regularly with the lead nurses in school systems across the state, in order to support school nursing needs in Georgia.
The SETT training will provide an additional resource in local schools during emergency situations, Morrison said, alongside school police and other response teams.
“A lot of people, when they think about this training, they think about it related to all the terrible things that have happened in the news lately,” Strousse said. “They think about school shootings, they think about bombings, they think about those things.”
But disaster can strike a school in other forms, she said. A bus could crash, or a storm could tear through the school, leaving many injured.
“There are everyday events that can occur that overwhelm your resources, and you need to be able to know how to respond,” Strousse said. “Now, could they do it without this class? Of course they could. Can they do it better and more efficiently with this class? Yes.”
Some are reluctant to seek out the SETT training, Strousse said, in fear of appearing concerned that a disaster will strike their school.
“But these are everyday skills for people who work in the health care profession,” she said.