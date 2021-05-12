Glynn County Schools will continue to mandate that all students, staff and visitors wear masks inside campus buildings for the remaining two weeks of the academic year.
Superintendent Scott Spence recommended at the Glynn County Board of Education meeting Tuesday that the mask mandate that has been in place all school year remain until the last day of the semester, May 27.
His recommendation came at the end of a lengthy discussion among the school board members about whether to relax the mandate.
“We owe it to our students and our teachers and our parents to finish this school year, so my recommendation is to finish the year,” Spence said.
The discussion about possibly removing the mandate began among the seven-member board at a work session last week, when board vice chairman Eaddy Sams proposed they consider relaxing the rule and asked for the opinions of other board members.
She said Tuesday this was an important dialogue for the board to engage in and that she felt the time may have come to allow students a final two weeks of school under a relaxed mask-wearing measure.
“There was a time and a place for this, and I feel like we’re getting to that point that we said we would start to move into a different level of protocol,” Sams said.
Two people spoke on the mask mandate during the portion of the meeting when citizens can address the board, which was held before the mask discussion.
Brunswick High School senior Shaheim Johnson asked the board to keep the mask mandate in place.
“We’re getting ready to graduate in a few weeks, and we’ve missed out on a lot this year,” he said. “Removing the masks and just potentially even putting out the risk of causing a spike before graduation is not something that our senior class would like to go through at all.”
Stacy McLarty, a parent of two students at St. Simons Elementary, asked the board to relax the mandate and presented them with an online petition that as of 4 p.m. Tuesday had 426 signatures.
“My hope is that you are all open minded and willing to have a conversation that may be difficult for some but will produce a result that reflects a sensible board who is able to evolve and adapt to the changes we have seen within the school year,” she said.
She said the case numbers in the community are low and asked when, if not now, removing the masks would be allowed.
“Please adapt your policy to reflect and serve the current data and facts,” McLarty said. “Please do not follow a narrative just for the sake of following.”
Board members were evenly split on whether the mask mandate should be maintained.
Board members John Madala, Audrey Gibbons and Hank Yeargan were in favor of keeping the mandate.
Current scientific research and federal guidance both recommend a mandate like the one Glynn County Schools has in place, Madala said.
“I just think we need to continue what we’re doing,” he said. “The science says so, and I think it’s the most respectful thing to do … You have to err on the side of science and not emotions.”
Board member Mike Hulsey supported relaxing the mandate for the final two weeks and making masks optional for students, staff and school visitors.
Board chairman Marcus Edgy was also in favor of relaxing the mandate.
Each members commented before Spence added his opinion. Board member Jerry Mancil was absent.
A significant amount of work and careful planning has gone into providing in-person instruction this school year despite a pandemic that has shut down or kept closed many school districts, he said. Planning in Glynn County began in May 2020 for the school year, and that process involved receiving stakeholder input from parents, staff, health officials, state leaders and others in the community.
The district also pushed back the start of the school year in the fall with the goal of helping teachers feel more comfortable about returning to in-person instruction, Spence said.
“We started school with 70 percent of our kids face-to-face learning,” he said. “We now have 94 percent of our kids face-to-face learning because our community trusts us to safely educate them.”
In the remaining 12 days of the school year, Spence said testing will be occurring at every level that will determine learning loss benchmarks, grade point averages, athletic eligibility, college entrance and possibly a student’s graduation status.
“I would feel awful if something that I did kept one of our students from graduating or kept our students from having graduation,” he said.
At the graduation ceremonies for Brunswick High and Glynn Academy students at the end of May, masks will not be required, he said.
“On the last day of school, when the kids leave the building, the mask mandate is going to end,” he said. “And I don’t plan on doing it next year.”
In other business, the board unanimously approved:
• Renewal of the Frontline Education Software for $31,996.
• Renewal of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Technology for $50,000.
• Purchase of Chromebook carts for $80,430.
• A site application for St. Simons Elementary’s replacement and renovations.
• An agreement for pump station improvements from Roberts Civil Engineering.
• A proposed 2022-23 school year calendar.
• Purchase of Study Buddy devices for the 21st Century Community Learning Center program for $64,400.
• Additional staff for the 2021-22 school year.