Mandated quarantine and isolation procedures in Glynn County Schools can for some students result in many days away from the classroom.
This is an inevitable reality due to the precautions that must be in place to allow students to return to in-person instruction during a pandemic.
Valerie Whitehead, executive director of strategy and innovation for Glynn County Schools, has been the school system’s lead contact with the public health department and fields many questions from school staff members and families about how to handle COVID-19 cases and potential exposure among students and staff.
She shared during a Glynn County Board of Education work session Thursday some of the most frequently asked questions and issues that have come up since local students returned to school Aug. 20.
“We’re trying as much as possible to get the information out as we learn it so that we don’t set parents up for frustration,” Whitehead said.
The latest executive order from Georgia’s governor requires schools to implement measures that include screening and evaluating workers and students who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 and requiring them to seek medical attention, Whitehead said.
“One of the questions that we’re getting from parents as well as some of the medical community is why we are sending them to the doctor if they are showing any of those symptoms,” she said. “Part of that originates out of this executive order.”
COVID-19 guidelines for Georgia schools issued by the state Department of Public Health include a long list of symptoms to watch out for. The guidelines recommend a student showing any of the symptoms be sent home and that the family contact a healthcare provider, Whitehead said, adding that she’s seen students and staff who only had a single symptom on the list later test positive for COVID-19.
“To think it would have to be multiple symptoms to send someone home wouldn’t match with the reality of what we’re seeing in the schools,” she said.
There’s an important distinction to make between 14-day quarantine and 10-day isolation periods, Whitehead explained.
Isolation is for students or staff who have tested positive or have symptoms. They operate on a 10-day calendar — either 10 days from the date they took a COVID-19 test that came back positive or 10 days from the onset of symptoms.
Quarantine is a 14-day observation period, during which a person could develop symptoms or the illness.
A student who exhibits symptoms is asked to go home and stay there for 10 days following the onset of symptoms.
Whitehead, citing the original guidance, said a student sent home with symptoms must wait 10 days since the onset of symptoms and have gone 24 hours without a fever (and no use of fever-reducing medicine) before returning to school. Students in this situation who are tested and receive negative test results can return to school once they’ve had no fever and have felt well for 24 hours.
Some parents who wish for their child to return to school before the end of the 10-day isolation period are having their child tested for COVID-19. Children who receive negative test results can go back to school.
A child who comes in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 must begin a quarantine and wait 14 days before returning.
“The 10-day isolation can’t be shortened if there’s a known exposure,” Whitehead said. “So that option to come back early from a 10-day isolation is only if there is no known exposure to a confirmed case for COVID-19.”
Schools also cannot accept an antibody test for negative test results that allow a student to come back to class. They have proven to be unreliable sources to diagnose an acute case of COVID-19.
“The type of test we have to require is known as a PCR test,” Whitehead said. “… That type of test has been confirmed and approved by CDC and the Department of Public Health.”
A potentially confusing scenario can also arise when a person in a student’s family tests positive for COVID-19 and the student is not able to remain isolated from the family member.
“Then the people in the household are isolating with that person on their 10-day isolation,” Whitehead said. “And then their 14-day quarantine begins.”
For example, if a student’s sibling test positive for COVID-19 and the student cannot be separated from the sibling, the student and sibling are home for the 10-day isolation. When the isolation ends, the sibling can return to school, but the student must begin a 14-day quarantine.
A student who then develops symptoms will begin a 10-day isolation period.
“So if it’s day 13 and I develop symptoms, I now add 10 days,” Whitehead said.
The situation can create a prolonged school absence for a student.
“One of the things that we’re trying to also help educate our families on is that if a child has to go home or their child tests positive that they do everything possible to try to isolate that family member so there’s no continued contact with them because it could definitely impact the amount of time that your child has to be out of school,” Whitehead said.
These procedures are being molded as new situations arise. Whitehead said schools appreciate the patience and understanding of families.
“There’s so many scenarios and so many things that are happening, and the principals have been doing an amazing job of handling this at the school level, calling with questions,” Whitehead said. “If it’s not something we’ve seen before that I can’t give them a response to, I’m immediately reaching out to DPH, and they’re helping guide us so that we can then funnel the information back. But it really has been a learning curve and information intense.”