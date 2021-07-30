COVID-19 flare-ups have prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to urge the wearing of masks when around large groups of people indoors, but only four public education systems in the eight-county Coastal Health District are requiring them when in campus facilities this school year.
They remain an option for students and teachers in Glynn, McIntosh, Bryan and Effingham counties.
They are mandatory in the school systems in Camden, Chatham and Liberty counties. Long County is indicating it also will require masks.
Scott Spence, superintendent of Glynn County schools, announced in May students and teachers would no longer be required to wear masks in school buildings. The mask mandate had remained in effect the entire 2020-21 school year.
In recommending students, faculty and staff wear masks, the school system is following the guidelines of the CDC and Georgia Department of Public Health, he said.
“Both recommend that individuals in school settings wear masks,” Spence said. “Therefore, we are also recommending that individuals in school settings wear masks.”
The school system’s COVID-19 protocols can be found on its website.
Liberty County’s school system said it decided to mandate masks at all campus facilities at the beginning of the school year following new outbreaks of COVID-19.
“The COVID-19 rate of transmission has increased dramatically throughout our county, which makes it necessary for the school system to take precautionary steps to protect students and staff,” the school system is reporting on its website.
Franklin Perry, superintendent of schools in Liberty County, said the goal is to keep students in school for in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year.
“We want to avoid having to shut down schools throughout the course of the year due to the transmission of COVID-19,” he notified parents via the school system’s website. “In order to do that, it is necessary to require masks at this time to stop the spread.”
Ginger Heidel, risk communicator for the Coastal Health District, said the health department is concerned about the Delta variant of COVID-19.
“At this time, decisions about mask mandates are up to local elected leaders (and) school boards, but we in public health can and do offer insight and information,” she said. “The CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
“Students benefit from in-person learning, and vaccination is still our best strategy for ending the pandemic. But at this time, with case rates so high and the Delta variant so prevalent, masking is recommended as another layer of prevention as children return to full-time in-person learning.”
According to the daily COVID-19 dashboard updated by Southeast Georgia Health System, as of Wednesday, there have been 86 new confirmed cases in Glynn, Camden and McIntosh since Tuesday. Both Glynn and Camden counties have 42 cases each. McIntosh County has two cases.
Health officials continue to urge everyone who is 12 and older to get vaccinated against the virus. As of Wednesday, only 39.8 percent of Glynn’s population and only 28.4 percent of Camden’s had been fully vaccinated.
Students return to school in Camden County on Monday, in McIntosh County on Aug. 9 and in Glynn County on Aug. 10.