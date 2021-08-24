Glynn County Schools announced Monday that all schools will ask families for verification of positive tests results for students who have a positive COVID-19 test, in accordance with the local health department and the district’s reporting requirements.
“This additional preventive measure will improve our current contact tracing and quarantine efforts to decrease transmission of COVID-19 in our schools,” the district announced in a message to families. “As this pandemic continues to evolve, we will update our school protocols accordingly and share that information with you through our One Call notification system, on our district website, on our social media pages and through our media partners. Thank you for your continued patience, support and flexibility during these uncertain times.”
The school district reported Friday that around 380 people, including students and staff, had reported positive COVID-19 cases so far this school year.
The district is now operating in the “yellow” level until at least Aug. 27 because the percentage of positive cases exceeded 1% on Aug. 18. This means masks must be worn inside all school buildings as well as on buses.
For more information, please visit www.glynn.k12.ga.us/covid19.
Verification results for positive tests must be collected and reported from one of the following approved providers:
• Georgia Department of Health (Public Health Department)
• Southeast Georgia Health System locations
• ERgent Med
• AppleCare
• Knowles Exams
• Golden Isles Family Healthcare
• Private physician