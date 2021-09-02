Glynn County Schools announced Wednesday that the district will reopen its Glynn Virtual Academy option for all grades.
Students who are interested in this virtual option must apply and be approved to participate.
The application is open through Sept. 8.
“Due to the COVID pandemic, we understand that some parents would like the opportunity to have their child(ren) attend school under a virtual option,” the school district posted on its website. “We are re-opening the Glynn Virtual Academy application for any student who would like to apply.”
The school district moved Monday to distance learning for all students through at least Sept. 10, due to a drastic rise in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
Almost 3.7 percent of students and staff systemwide have reported a positive case of COVID-19, according to a report posted Aug. 27. The 3% benchmark, hit earlier last week, required the district to enter its “red” level of operations.
The school district offered a virtual learning option for all students last school year. During the summer before the current school year, which began Aug. 10, the district accepted applications for virtual learning from middle and high school students but did not plan to offer virtual learning to students in fifth grade or younger.
The district began the school year with 135 students signed up for virtual learning.
The new application window opened Wednesday.
District staff will review the academic history, including attendance, as part of the application approval process for Glynn Virtual Academy. An IEP meeting held prior to enrollment at GVA is required for any student currently receiving special education services.
The virtual school option is a semester-long commitment by a student. Middle and high school students will be served using the Edgenuity platform, a self-paced study program. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will be expected to attend live instruction in Google Classroom during the school day and will be assigned a virtual learning teacher. The teacher assigned may or may not be from the student’s home school.
All district assessments, final exams, and Georgia Milestones testing will be administered in person.
To apply for virtual school, students must also have access to reliable internet at home. District-provided laptops will be available.
Anyone with questions is asked to email studentservices@glynn.k12.ga.us.