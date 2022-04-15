Glynn County Schools plan to rebrand and restructure Glynn Learning Center, an alternative school program housed at Risley Annex.
The new program will be called Horizons Academy and funded through federal CARES Act money over the next two years.
The change is in response to social-emotional and behavioral challenges students are dealing with related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Horizons Academy will provide behavioral, academic and mental health learning opportunities to students. The program will be structured with research-based interventions, counseling, parent reinforcement and small class sizes to deliver individualized support.
The program will serve students who have not benefited from other behavioral supports in the general education setting. The interventions at Horizons Academy will have a therapeutic focus, said Tracolya Green, assistant superintendent.
Other programs housed at Risley Annex include Coastal Academy and the Morningstar program.
Horizons Academy will include two programs funded through CARES Act.
A Bright Beginning program will be a K-8 intervention program for students with significant social-emotional or behavior issues. Students will attend the program for six to nine weeks.
A Newcomers program will serve students who are new to the country. They will spend only part of the school day in the program.
The school system will be able to reassess in two years the success of this initiative, said Scott Spence, superintendent.
“This is our response to the pandemic and the behaviors that we are seeing,” he said. “… We can use ESSER funds, CARES Act funds, to do this up until the fall of 2024. We do have two years that we can use this. After two years, we’d reevaluate and say, OK, is this something that is something that we want our school system to continue to do?”
School board member Eaddy Sams thanked the administrators for addressing this.
“It’s a great thing to try to see if we can have some early intervention with our students and start them in elementary school if we’re seeing the markers for this type of therapeutic learning with the hope that it doesn’t progress into middle and high school,” she said.