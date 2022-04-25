School district to host Horizons Academy job fair
Glynn County Schools will host a career fair from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday seeking applicants for positions at Horizons Academy.
Horizons Academy will be a rebranded, restructured version of Glynn Learning Center, an alternative school housed at Risley Annex.
The career fair will take place in Glynn Learning Center Cafeteria, 2900 Albany Street.
The district is looking to hire teachers for K-12, special education teacher, paraprofessionals, intervention support paraprofessionals, bilingual support paraprofessionals and a bilingual ESOL teacher.
On the spot interviews will be an option.
— The Brunswick News