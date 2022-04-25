School district to host Horizons Academy job fair

Glynn County Schools will host a career fair from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday seeking applicants for positions at Horizons Academy.

Horizons Academy will be a rebranded, restructured version of Glynn Learning Center, an alternative school housed at Risley Annex.

The career fair will take place in Glynn Learning Center Cafeteria, 2900 Albany Street.

The district is looking to hire teachers for K-12, special education teacher, paraprofessionals, intervention support paraprofessionals, bilingual support paraprofessionals and a bilingual ESOL teacher.

On the spot interviews will be an option.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

Businesses support Chamber Experience

Businesses support Chamber Experience

The local business community came out in force Saturday for the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Experience. The event featured live and silent auctions, a wine grab and live music. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the chamber to combine the Chamber Experience with…