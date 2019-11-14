Glynn County Schools students are being well prepared for academic achievement beyond high school, according to data released recently by the Georgia Department of Education.
According to the latest SAT results, Glynn County Schools surpassed both the national and state averages with a mean score of 1054, in comparison to the national mean of 1039 and state mean of 1048.
“These results are indicative of the rigor and preparations that our students receive from their educational experiences in our school system. It again proves that an education from Glynn County Schools is second to none,” said Glynn County Schools Superintendent Virgil Cole, in a press release Tuesday.
Glynn County Schools did experience a slight decrease in scores, which mirrored similar decreases across the state and nation.
Glynn County Schools outpaced both the state and nation in evidence-based reading and writing (ERW), with a composite score of 543, down one point from last year.
In math, the school system’s composite score of 511 fell behind the state and national average of 515.
Among school systems in First District RESA, Glynn County Schools had the fourth highest median score in the SAT.
“The 2019 Cohort Report for SAT reveals there are similar results from 2018. Some 20 percent of students scored within the 75th percentile, while the majority of testers fared well within the 50th percentile for the nationally normed assessment,” said Valerie Whitehead, executive director of strategy and innovation for Glynn County Schools.
At Brunswick High, 176 students took the SAT and earned a composite score of 1009. At Glynn Academy, 227 Glynn Academy students scored a mean average of 1089.
On the ACT, which has a score range of 1-36, Glynn County Schools’ composite score of 20.5 is slightly behind the national and state averages.
This year, Brunswick High’s individual score increased to 19.1, up from 18.6 last year. Glynn Academy’s average rose to 21.5, up from 21.4 in 2018.
State School Superintendent Richard Woods expressed his pride in the performance of the states’ students in a recent press release.
“While there is still work to be done to ensure we are offering a well-rounded education and preparing every child for their next steps after high school, Georgia’s students and teachers continue achieve unprecedented success,” he said.
