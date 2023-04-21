School district seeks summer meal site coordinators
School district seeks summer meal site coordinators
Glynn County Schools is seeking community-based organizations that are interested in hosting a summer meal site this year.
Summer meals are served Monday through Friday, June 5 to July28, other than the week of July 3-7.
Site hosts are asked to attend one mandatory training. The mandatory meetings will be held at 9 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. on May 1 and May 2.
The meetings will be held at the Glynn County School board office annex, at 5505 Altama Ave., in School Nutrition, room 26.
Meal pick up for all approved summer meal sites will be at Brunswick High Schools.
Call 912-267-4100 ext. 1355 with questions.
— The Brunswick News
