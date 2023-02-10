Changes in behavior, social media and caregiver deaths are likely among the contributing factors to the rise in disciplinary issues in Glynn County Schools, according to school officials.
The Glynn County Board of Education reviewed during its work session Thursday a discipline summary covering the past three school years, comparing numbers from August through December of each academic year.
In the 2020-2021 school year, the district reported 899 total incidents. That number rose to 1,601 during the previous school year and 2,154 this past semester.
“FY21 is the year that we were returning from COVID, so we had about 78% of our kids in school during that time,” said Senetra Haywood, director of student services.
There’s been an obvious rise in disciplinary incidents over the past three years, she said.
“We have a lot of things that we think are attributing to that,” Haywood said. “There’s a lot of social skill deficits with our kids being able to resolve conflicts and talk through issues.”
Social media also creates new challenges, she said, and brings the outside world into school buildings.
“As we’ve discussed many times, our schools are a microcosm of our community, and so we’ve seen an uptick of violent behavior in our community and we are seeing it in our schools,” Haywood said.
The COVID-19 pandemic led to the death of many students’ primary caregivers, including parents and grandparents.
An Atlanta-based nonprofit, Kate’s Club, recently expanded its work into Glynn County and is partnering with the school district to bring therapeutic services to these children.
A middle school mentorship program is also ramping up its services, Haywood said.
School leaders are being responsive to these challenges, she said, and putting interventions in place.
In other business, the school board also reviewed attendance reports for staff and students.
The student report compared data from the August to December period of the last four years, with the exception of the 2021-2022 school year, which was affected most by the pandemic.
Since then, attendance numbers have improved, Haywood said.
“We’re seeing where the number of absences are starting to decrease,” she said.
The district has implemented new ways of addressing truancy issues and attendance concerns, Haywood said, including a monthly staff meeting focused on these issues and strengthened partnerships with local magistrate and juvenile courts.