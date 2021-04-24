Glynn County Schools issued a statement Saturday to address rumors circulating on social media about a disciplinary issue that took place last week at Glynn Middle School.

“Late last week, it was brought to our attention that a teacher at Glynn Middle was accused of mishandling a disciplinary issue with a student,” the statement reads. “An investigation has been launched, and the accused teacher has been removed from the classroom pending the results. At this time this is a personnel matter and will be dealt with accordingly.”

