Glynn County Schools issued a statement Saturday to address rumors circulating on social media about a disciplinary issue that took place last week at Glynn Middle School.
“Late last week, it was brought to our attention that a teacher at Glynn Middle was accused of mishandling a disciplinary issue with a student,” the statement reads. “An investigation has been launched, and the accused teacher has been removed from the classroom pending the results. At this time this is a personnel matter and will be dealt with accordingly.”