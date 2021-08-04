Glynn County Schools has launched a new Back to School Information Center on its website that is designed to help students and parents prepare for the new academic year.
The page contains a variety of available back-to-school resources, including open house schedules, 2021-22 dates to know, breakfast/lunch menus, transportation information, immunization requirements and more.
“We wanted to make sure parents and families could find the back-to-school information they needed in an accessible, centralized location,” said Brittany Tate, public relations specialist for Glynn County Schools. “By creating the Back to School Information Center, I believe we achieved that goal.”
Parents and families can find all of the checklist items they need to prepare their students for the 2021-22 school year, which begins on Aug. 10.
“The school supplies feature that is new to our website this year is one of my favorite tools on this page,” Tate said. “Parents can access their child’s supply list from either the district or the school website, and by simply clicking on the Target, Walmart or Amazon button displayed on the page all of the supplies from the list are then placed into their checkout baskets without having to manually search for each item. It has truly been a game-changer, in my opinion.”
The page includes information about back-to-school health clinics and COVID-19 precautions and protocols that will be in place at the start of the school year.
“If this pandemic has taught us anything, it is that the practice of being prepared can help with reducing fear and anxiety, and I think that is no different with the start of school,” Tate said. “We want our families to walk into the school year with the confidence that our schools are safe, stimulating and enriching places for our students to learn, and that our district and school leaders will continue to place the needs of our students, staff and community at the center of their decision-making.”
Parents can also find information about the Glynn County Parent Academy, which will be offered in the form of workshops for families this school year.
“This past school year was encumbered with many challenges, but it did not stop us from making significant improvements to the benefit of all students and staff,” Tate said. “Working together, we will remain focused on the safety of our schools and community, and will meet the challenges that we face with the best interests of all students and staff in mind.”
Middle schools and the Glynn Learning Center will host their open house events from 4-6 p.m. today, and the high schools and Golden Isles College and Career Academy will host open house from 5-7 p.m. today. Elementary schools will host open house events from 4-6 p.m. Monday.
The Back to School Information Center is online at https://www.glynn.k12.ga.us.