Glynn County Schools will host the first session of its new SaturDads and MomDays Series on Dec. 13 to help parents strengthen their relationships with students and provide tools for parenting and self-care.
“This is the first time that our school system has held an event with sessions tailored specifically towards either moms or dads,” said Jahaan McClendon, parent outreach and support coordinator for the school system. “What’s even better is we are looking at holding four of these workshops throughout the school year with different topics each time. As a school system, we want families to feel like we are a team with the one goal of their child succeeding. This is our way of offering more support to families outside of just academics.”
The event will include speakers who will talk separately with moms and dads.
Nick Clark and Charles Peterson of FIRM, Fathers Inspired, Restored and Motivated, will speak with fathers and will cover topics ranging from successful co-parenting to staying actively involved in children’s lives.
Courtney Lucas of Nurturing Excellence will cover successful co-parenting and building a solid family unit and self-care with mothers.
“Both groups will also participate in open dialogue, which is important,” McClendon said. “We really want parents to see and hear that they are not alone. There are other parents out there who may be dealing with the same struggles. We want everyone to leave feeling more empowered.
Clark is a native of Brunswick, and McClendon said he and Peterson pride themselves on empowering dads.
“We felt like fathers do not have as many opportunities provided to support them,” she said. “We wanted to make sure that we offer the opportunity to them so they feel like stronger stakeholders in their kids’ lives.”
Lucas also works in the school system with Communities in Schools, a nonprofit that helps at-risk students succeed in school and graduate high school.
“She has an infectious personality that makes everyone feel welcome, and we wanted that in a room full of moms who may not know each other,” McClendon said. “She is actually certified to teach parenting classes, which is phenomenal.”
The event is part of the school district’s commitment to promoting strong family bonds, McClendon said.
“Our hope is that by attending the SaturDads and MomDays workshops, parents will leave more equipped with parenting tools,” she said.
“We want them to feel encouraged and motivated about improving the dynamics of their household. Not only that, but we want families to see that Glynn County Schools is a member of their team.”
The deadline to register for the event is Nov. 16. Seats are limited and filling up fast, McClendon said.
Registration can be completed online at glynn.k12.ga.us/parentacademy.