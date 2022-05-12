School district looking to hire paraprofessionals
Glynn County Schools will host a job fair from 4-6 p.m. May 17 seeking paraprofessionals.
The fair will be held at Risley Annex, 2900 Albany Street. The district is hiring for the 2022-2023 school year.
Requirements for the position include a minimum of 60 approved academic college hours above remedial level with a grade of “C” or better or an associate’s degree, or applicants need to have proof that they have passed the Georgia Assessments for Certification of Educators Paraprofessional Assessment as well as a high school diploma or GED.
— The Brunswick News