Lactose-free milk. Paper products. Construction materials. Job applications.
These are among the numerous shortages the Glynn County public school district is dealing with, which has led to disruptions in nearly all areas of district operations, from the cafeteria line to the bus stop.
Glynn County Schools is not alone in this struggle as nationwide supply chain issues and labor challenges continue to impact most industries and to seep into the daily lives of most individuals.
Staff shortages are a major concern right now, said Scott Spence, superintendent.
“We are seeing staffing shortages in nearly every area of the system,” he said. “In addition to food service and transportation issues, we are having an extremely hard time hiring and keeping custodians, substitute teachers and classroom teachers.
“This is certainly not isolated to education or to Glynn County. Local businesses and other school systems are having the same issues.”
The district is also struggling to purchase needed items like certain foods, paper goods, custodial supplies, school furniture and building supplies for renovations and new construction.
“The price of gas increasing so dramatically is certainly not helping matters,” Spence said.
The district’s shortage in bus drivers has at times led to delays with morning bus pickups and drop-offs later in the day.
The local bus driver shortage corresponds to a nationwide crisis, said Marty Simmons, director of pupil transportation for the school district.
“The transportation industry as a whole is struggling to find drivers,” he said. “The immediate impact is compounded as we try to secure school bus drivers.”
The district is in need of close to 20 drivers to handle the transportation workload.
“Currently, 10 open routes don’t have a permanent driver, which forces us to combine routes to get students to and from school daily,” Simmons said.
The shortage is part of a systemic problem exacerbated by fewer retirees or stay-at-home parents seeking part-time or supplemental income as a bus driver, he said.
“Hiring challenges include COVID-19 and variant concerns, the time and commitment required for school bus driving training and licensing requirements,” he said. “Due to the shortage of drivers, many agencies are competing against one another to fill their driver slots as well.”
Viable bus driver candidates must be 21 years old and be able to pass a background check and pre-employment drug screening. They must also complete a required training program.
The transportation department is looking for job candidates who are willing to work through the process and obtain their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).
“We have certified trainers on staff that can assist individuals (in preparing) for the testing and training requirements,” Simmons said.
He thanked parents, students and the community for everyone’s patience and support.
“Each day brings its own challenges,” he said. “We have a dedicated group of staff working as hard as they can to complete our daily transportation needs, including extracurricular activities, after-school, Saturday school and specialty transports.”
He also encouraged parents and caregivers to use the parent portal app, which he said will help alleviate some questions about bus arrival.
“Our dispatch staff is available to answer questions both morning and afternoon,” Simmons said.
The school district’s nutrition department is also asking families and school staff to be flexible as shortages contribute to last-minute menu changes and missing favorites from the food line.
The problem stretches back to the manufacturers, said Shelley Daniel, school nutrition director.
“We’re not able to get the products that we’re ordering,” she said.
One of the biggest challenges has been maintaining the needed stock of paper products, especially the five-compartment meal trays students use.
“We’ve had to go out and buy things at Sam’s (Club),” Daniel said.
Other items that are hard to buy include canned fruits and vegetables, and pre-packaged breakfast products, which many schools have offered in higher quantities since the pandemic to limit contact.
Fresh produce is also difficult to buy right now. Daniel said this goes back to distributors having a hard time staffing truck drivers and making enough deliveries.
“We’re seeing more apple sauce cups on our menu, Craisin packets,” Daniel told the Glynn County Board of Education in January. “The reason that we’re seeing those types of things is because we’re just not able to get our hands on the products that we want to get.”
The products that are substituted by distributors are often of a poorer quality, Daniel said.
“We’re looking to purchase name brand items like Kellogg’s,” she said. “Kellogg’s isn’t producing as much as they used to, so it’s not coming, and then they sub items that wouldn’t be as high quality as the products we’re normally buying.”
Sometimes a shortage is announced ahead of the weekly food delivery, but sometimes it’s not, she said.
“What we’re trying to do is communicate that as much as possible,” Daniel said.
Substitutions will be a certainty for an unforeseeable future, she said.
The nutrition department is also facing staff shortages and has experienced losses in recent months, including the death of a team member and the shooting of a staff member’s son.
“We’re seeing a lot of impact to our staff, but the thing that seems to be bothering them the most is when their customers aren’t happy,” Daniel told the school board. “They love the kids, so when the kids aren’t getting the products that they want and they can’t do anything about it, we feel like it’s out of our hands.”
Spence said he feels these districtwide challenges are tied to the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Flooding the market with federal dollars may seem like a great idea, but in the end someone is going to be responsible for budget cuts that will come as a result of inflation and recession,” he said. “Unfortunately, that responsibility usually falls on local government school systems.”
The community has been supportive of the school system through this difficult time, he said.
“They understand the difficulties that we have to deal with in terms of labor shortage, supply shortage and other issues that have come about from this pandemic,” Spence said. “I’m not sure that the worst has passed, and I am afraid that harder times may be coming for our country, state, county and school system.”
The school board will vote during its 6 p.m. meeting today on whether to approve retention stipends meant to address some of the staffing challenges.
If the plan is approved, stipends of $200 will be given to bus drivers, bus aides, custodians, food service workers and parapros monthly from February to July, and a $500 retention stipend will be given in August for staff who return next school year.
Teachers will also receive a contract-signing retention stipend of $1,500 to be paid in August.
All other non-administrative employees, like clerical workers, food service managers, school resource officers, maintenance staff and others, will be recognized with a $1,500 retention stipend in August.
Later this month, the school district will host a job fair aimed at recruiting more employees to fill a variety of jobs, like food service workers, bus drivers and bus aides, custodians and maintenance workers.
The community job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 17 at Goodwill, 249 Village at Glynn Place in Brunswick.
Those interested in working for the school district can attend the event to ask questions, get more information and start the hiring process.
“The job is very rewarding, and our community needs you,” Simmons said.