A new resource created by Glynn County Schools exhibits the highlights of a school year rife with challenges.
The 2021 Annual Report, posted now on the school district’s website, provides an overview of the achievements in Glynn County Schools from the past year and offers opportunities for growth in the current school year.
Michele Seals, executive director of human resources for Glynn County Schools, approached district public relations specialist Brittany Tate last year to suggest creating something that could showcase the school district’s work during the 2020-21 academic year.
That work came together in the form of an Annual Report, which provides a snapshot of the year and its highlights.
“On each page you will notice that we have information about our board of course, our Superintendent’s Corner, but each page after is dedicated to our schools,” said Tate, during this month’s Glynn County Board of Education work session. “They all have a point-of-pride page. They also have academic achievements that they should be very proud of.”
Staff at each school and in the administration office collaborated to create the final product, Tate said.
“It was a lot of work together, and I’m very proud of it,” she said.
Each school’s pride is evident in the report’s page, Tate added.
The report also highlights schools that received various grants as well as athletic and academic events from the year.
“We just thought this was a great way to show our community, No. 1, what we’ve done as a school system beyond test scores but also in pictures, and it’s a great way to celebrate a year that we all were able to push through as a district,” Seals said.
Glynn County Schools were able to maintain in-person learning throughout the entire year, when many schools around the country could not because of the pandemic. Many school operations went on with some sense of normality, because of protocol changes that focused on keeping students and staff healthy.
“It’s just a way to say thank you to our community as well too, for their support of our school system and our students this past year,” Seals said. “This is something that we hope to be able to put together every school year to show our community what we’ve done during the last school year as we prepare for the next school year.”
The report also includes information about the Class of 2021 and their future plans, social media information and celebrations for retirees.
This report can be used by the Chamber of Commerce to market the community, Seals said.
To view the report, please visit www.glynn.k12.ga.us and click on “2021 Annual Report” under the Quicklinks tab.