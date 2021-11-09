Glynn County Schools invites the community to complete its Communication Audit Survey, which is open through Nov. 26.
The school district is working with the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) and SCoPE (School Communications Performance Evaluation) to evaluate the effectiveness of internal communications with school staff.
“Glynn County Schools cares about communication,” according to the school system. “We want to know if you are getting the information you want and need.”
The survey can be accessed online at https://scopeschoolsurveys.com/GCS/links.php.
Participation takes less than 15 minutes and is completely anonymous.
— The Brunswick News