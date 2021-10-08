Schools are preparing to celebrate educators who’ve been nominated as Teaches of the Year during an upcoming ceremony.
Nineteen educators in the Glynn County Public School System have been named Teacher of the Year by their peers at their respective schools. Each will now be considered for the title of Glynn County 2022-23 Teacher of the Year.
Frederica Academy also named its Teacher of the Year.
A panel of retired educators will observe each finalist in the classroom before selecting the county Teacher of the Year.
The formal announcement will be made at a reception in November co-sponsored by the Glynn County School System and the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce.
The Glynn County Teacher of the Year will represent the county in the Georgia Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year program. The educator selected will act as an ambassador for all Georgia public school teachers, systems and students. The teacher chosen typically takes a one-year sabbatical to work directly with the state Department of Education.
The 2022-23 Georgia Teacher of the Year will be announced at a banquet in Atlanta next spring.
The following were named Teachers of the Year:
• Madelyn Carmical, FACES Prekindergarten Center/Leaps and Bounds;
• Glandly Murray, Altama Elementary School;
• Stephanie Berry Dunson, Burroughs-Molette Elementary School;
• Angela Keithcart, Glyndale Elementary School;
• Brett Baxter, Golden Isles Elementary School;
• Samantha Hayes, Goodyear Elementary School;
• Mead Herndon, Greer Elementary School;
• Margaret Mimbs, Oglethorpe Point Elementary School;
• Aimee Stewart, St. Simons Elementary School;
• Christie Robbins, Satilla Marsh Elementary School;
• Gabriella Benton, Sterling Elementary School;
• Dana Carroll, Glynn Middle School;
• Melanie Weese, Jane Macon Middle School;
• Waukeshia Gant, Needwood Middle School;
• Danny Benton, Risley Middle School;
• Erica Grady, Brunswick High School;
• Paige Browning, Glynn Academy;
• Haley Meredith, Golden Isles College and Career Academy;
• Joyce Hankerson McClendon, Glynn Learning Center; and
• Erin Dyer, Frederica Academy.