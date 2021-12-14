School district accepting intradistrict transfer requests
Glynn County Schools has opened the application window for intradistrict transfers for the 2022-2023 school year.
Applications will be accepted through Jan. 22.
Requests for transfers must be submitted to the school district office through the online application.
Parents and guardians can request to have their child transferred to another public school within the school district as long as the district has determined that there is available classroom space at the school requested.
Applications are available at glynn.k12.ga.us.
Parents will be notified of student transfer decisions by Feb. 15.
