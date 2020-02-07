The Glynn County Board of Education will vote Tuesday on whether to approve a newly revised calendar for the upcoming school year.
The 2020-2021 school calendar, originally approved in December 2018 and put on the table last month for public comment on several revisions, mirrors the 2021-2022 calendar and provides 178 instructional days for students. This change from the 180-day instructional calendar, which has been a standard practice of Glynn County Schools, aims to provide more options for teacher workdays and professional development.
The school system received 267 comments on the revised calendar from community members, said Valerie Whitehead, executive director of strategy and innovation for Glynn County Schools, during a school board work session Thursday.
Ninety-five percent of those responses were favorable to the new version of the calendar, she said.
Unlike the previously approved calendar for next year, which placed the first day of school on Aug. 12, 2020, the school year will begin on Aug. 11, the second Tuesday of the month. The earlier start date will provide for short breaks in October, February and March. Tentative dates identified include Oct. 9, 2020, Feb. 12, 2021, and March 15, 2021.
The school board will also vote Tuesday on whether to approve a $364,600 contract with R.H. Tyson Construction, the chosen bidder to complete renovation work on Historic Edo Miller Park and Lanier Field in Brunswick.
The upgrades will include redoing the fencing, reconfiguring the fields and adding sidewalks. Some of the facilities will also be brought up to the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act, said Al Boudreau, executive director of operations for Glynn County Schools.
The lights around the fields were replaced in 2017.
“We’re trying to get it ready for the next stage of whatever it’s going to be,” Boudreau said. “But it’s long overdue.”
The school board reviewed a change order for stage two of the site work completed on the new Altama Elementary School property, located at 6045 Altama Avenue. The second stage of site development included dirt additions and storm drainage work.
The change order credits the school system with $55,572.50. The school board will vote Tuesday on whether to approve the change order.
The meeting Tuesday will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at 1313 Egmont Street.