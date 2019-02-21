A new law regarding school bus safety in Georgia went into effect recently, after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 25.
Reversing a law change made last year, the new law requires drivers to stop for a school bus when no physical barrier, including a dirt median, a concrete median or some other physical barriers, separates the road lanes.
“Some motorists were confused when the law was changed,” said Marty Simmons, director of Glynn County Schools transportation department.
Georgia law, as written now, requires that when school buses stop for passengers in a two-lane roadway, all traffic from both directions must stop. In two-lane roadways with a center turning lane, all traffic from both directions must stop when the bus stops for passengers.
In a four-lane roadway without a media separation, all traffic from both direction must stop when the school bus stops. In a roadway of four lanes or more with a center turning lane, when school buses stop for passengers, all traffic from both directions must stop.
In a divided highway of four lanes or more with a media separation, only the traffic following the school bus must stop when the bus stops.
The purpose of the law, Simmons said, is to ensure student safety as they get on and off school buses.
“It keeps the kids safe,” Simmons said. “At one point, Georgia led the nation in bus stop fatalities, and we worked really hard to prevent those.”
Due to the confusion created by last year’s law change and the recent reversal of that change, Simmons said Glynn County Schools is working to educate families about the new law.
Flyers have been posted on the school system’s website and on social media.
Simmons also encouraged students to observe good behavior while on the school buses and to always be prepared to get on the bus when it arrives and off the bus when it reaches their stop.
The Glynn County Board of Education recently approved the purchase of 12 new school buses for the system, as part of an ongoing effort to replace older buses in the fleet. The new buses include more security cameras that offer higher quality visuals, which will help bus drivers better monitor student safety.
Those changes are also ultimately about student safety.
“The whole idea, we think, it to help keep kids safe,” said Simmons, regarding Senate Bill 25.
Kemp signed the bill on Friday, and the new law went into immediate effect. The bill was the first Kemp has signed as governor.
“This was a team effort — from the General Assembly, law enforcement, educators and concerned citizens — to do the right thing and help save lives. As my first bill signed into law as Georgia’s 83rd Governor, S.B. 25 shows that there are many important issues here at the State Capitol that we can all agree on,” Kemp said in a press release. “I hope S.B. 25 serves as a model as we move through this legislative session, and in the coming years, of what Republicans and Democrats can accomplish together to keep Georgians safe.”
State School Superintendent Richards Woods released a statement following the signing of the bill.
“I have been concerned about our students’ safety since House Bill 978, which addressed passing a stopped school bus on a highway divided by a turn lane, was signed into law last year,” Woods said. “Today, Senate Bill 25 was signed. It reverses the change and takes effect immediately — it is once again clear that in Georgia it is illegal to pass a stopped school bus unless on a highway divided by a grass median, unpaved area or physical barrier.”