For many students, the school day does not begin when they enter the classroom.
Their day starts much earlier. It starts when they step onto the school bus.
This presents yet another challenge for district leaders as they prepare for a new school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Glynn County Schools’ Transportation Department has established new protocols for the coming year aimed at protecting students and drivers during daily commutes to and from school.
Bus seating will be limited, masks will be required and hand sanitizer will be at the ready. Daily bus cleaning will increase as well.
“We will reduce the number of students per bus, so we’re looking to only place or allow 50 students as our maximum on our large buses and about 46 on our smaller buses,” said Marty Simmons, director of transportation for Glynn County Schools.
Superintendent Scott Spence has indicated that masks will be required on buses, Simmons said.
“We will still basically have students two to a seat, with their masks, and we will try to leave a space available behind the drivers, so there’s a distance there,” he said.
Special education bus numbers will be determined based on student needs throughout the community.
This year, parents and guardians need to sign their students up for transportation. A form is available online at glynn.k12.ga.us.
Parents are also encouraged to sign up for the Parent Portal, through which they can receive communications from the transportation department and track the buses of their students.
Transportation department staff are in the planning process now, adjusting routes to keep bus ridership numbers low.
Simmons said it’s important for families to provide up-to-date information so staff can plan best routes for the school year.
Buses will be thoroughly cleaned twice a day.
“It’s typical for the drivers to sweep the bus and remove trash from the bus on a regular basis,” he said, and this year additional sanitization will take place at the end of each route, especially of high-touch areas on the bus.
While students wait at the bus stop, they’re asked to follow social distancing guidelines as much as possible. Simmons asked the community to remain aware that bus loading may take longer because of the new social distancing requirements.
Simmons also urged parents to educate their students about the ways that safe practices like social distancing and mask wearing can protect everyone and help limit the spread of COVID-19.
“If they’ll just remind their students that it’s important to understand that using the masks helps everyone,” Simmons said. “It protects them as well as others.”
Additional bus route changes will likely be necessary during the school year as virtual learning enrollment numbers change.
“We may have some changes again at the nine-week mark and then again at the semester mark,” Simmons said. “If students return from virtual learning and need transportation, then that may require us to make some changes … We’re just asking everyone to be patient and flexible this year.”
Nearly 100 drivers are employed for the upcoming school year, and Simmons said the school system is looking to hire additional drivers.