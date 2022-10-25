A veteran Glynn County School bus driver is in intensive care in a Jacksonville, Fla., hospital after a bus crash that occurred before midnight Friday when he fainted behind the wheel on Altama Avenue, according to school officials and law enforcement.

The 69-year-old bus driver suffered a medical episode that caused him to lose consciousness, after which the bus veered off of Altama Avenue near Golden Isles Parkway, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The bus rolled across an empty parking lot and crashed near a wood line at about 11:35 p.m., the state patrol said.

