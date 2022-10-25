A veteran Glynn County School bus driver is in intensive care in a Jacksonville, Fla., hospital after a bus crash that occurred before midnight Friday when he fainted behind the wheel on Altama Avenue, according to school officials and law enforcement.
The 69-year-old bus driver suffered a medical episode that caused him to lose consciousness, after which the bus veered off of Altama Avenue near Golden Isles Parkway, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The bus rolled across an empty parking lot and crashed near a wood line at about 11:35 p.m., the state patrol said.
The lone passenger was the driver’s 17-year-old daughter, who jumped from the bus before it crashed, the state patrol said.
The driver had provided transportation for the Brunswick High football team’s away game against South Effington in Guyton, County Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis said. He had just dropped the players off at Brunswick High at 3885 Altama Ave. moments before the crash, Ellis said.
The driver and the teen were taken by county ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital for treatment of “injuries sustained in the accident,” the state patrol said. The teen suffered only some bruises and was treated and released, said Marlowe Hinson, the Glynn County School District’s director of public transportation.
The driver was transported to UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville, where he is in intensive care, Hinson told The News late Monday afternoon. The driver is being treated for medical issues related to losing consciousness and not for injuries sustained in the crash, Hinson said. The state patrol and the school district did not release the driver’s name.
“We’ve got him in our thoughts and prayers right now and we would ask that all of you join us,” Hinson said. “He’s been with us for quite a while. He’s got kids in the school system and he has kids who have graduated from the school system. He’s a fighter, so hopefully he will come through this OK.”
