Glynn County Schools has begun the planning process for the fiscal year 2023 budget, in which district leaders may include pay raises and a tax increase.
The Glynn County Board of Education reviewed last week a summary of proposed budget changes for next year. The official budget is typically adopted in the summer.
Andrea Preston, part-time interim chief financial officer, plans for the budget to incorporate a 3.5% property tax increase and a 99% tax collection rate.
“An increase of 3.5 and collection rate of 99% will give the general fund $4.2 million, and that will increase our property taxes budget,” she said.
The $4.2 million will fund several additions to the budget.
Other expected budget increases are $2.3 million from an elimination of austerity funding and around $1.5 million from the state to support the anticipated teacher, bus driver and food service worker raises.
Planned total revenues for 2023 are currently $148.7 million. Planned total expenses are $147.1 million. The estimated ending fund balance is $28.3 million.
Mandated new expenditures next year include an increase in the TRS rate from 19.81% to 19.98%, which will cost the district $125,600. The state salary increases for teachers and drivers will cost Glynn County Schools around $2.8 million.
Non-mandated and possible state-initiated expenditures include $1 million for salary step increases for certified workers and $416,000 for salary step increases for non-certified.
FTE (full-time equivalent) funding is expected to decrease.
“We’ve been losing FTEs the last couple of years since COVID hit,” Preston said.
District leaders have discussed instating local pay raises to ensure the school system has competitive pay compared with other school districts.
The district participates in a salary survey that includes the entire state that is broken down in school district size and grouped by RESA.
“Last year and this year, Dr. Spence has wanted me to analyze where we fall in our RESA, and he believes that we need to be at least in the top three,” Preston said.
The survey has shown that Glynn County is ranked at many different levels compared to pay levels in other comparable areas.
Glynn County has one of the highest pay rates for substitutes. But it’s ranked fifth place for teacher pay.
“That’s not good for Glynn County,” Preston said. “And so in order to get them the highest two out of three, I looked at a $1,300 raise, and that would be for each level of the salary schedule.”
She also began calculating potentially bumping up the hourly pay rates for food service workers, bus drivers, paraprofessionals and other staff.
“The total tab for the general fund would be $3.5 million to do these local adjustments,” Preston said.