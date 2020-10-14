The Glynn County Board of Education voted Tuesday to adapt the school system’s valedictorian and salutatorian policy in light of new dual enrollment limitations imposed by the state.
The change aims to level the playing field for valedictorian and salutatorian candidates following the passage of House Bill 444, which became law July 1. The state dual enrollment program now limits its free offerings to high school juniors and seniors and to 30 hours of college courses.
The policy change affects grade point average calculations and limits the potential weight option to approved, state-funded dual enrollment courses — English, math, science, social studies and foreign language.
The change will prevent students from having an advantage if their families have the financial means to pay for college classes that could have improved their GPA.
“Instead of us allowing kids to just take unlimited dual enrollment courses because their parents had the means to pay for more than 30, we’ve adopted our policy, our valedictorian/salutatorian policy, where people get that bonus point for dual enrollment to fall in line with House Bill 444,” said Scott Spence, superintendent of Glynn County Schools, during the school board meeting. “Students would only be able to take 30 hours of free college classes and get the bonus point. That kind of levels the playing field and takes someone’s finances out of play.”
House Bill 444 took into account students who already earned dual enrollment hours, Spence said. And calculations for HOPE and Zell Miller scholarships will still factor in dual enrollment credits.
The school board approved the policy change 7-0.
Before approving the personnel report presented in executive session at the work session Oct. 8, school board member Mike Hulsey asked that school system administrators find a way to begin notifying parents when their child’s teacher is either not certified or not highly qualified in an area of instruction. He said he’d especially like to see notification offered for children in advanced classes.
“It seems like we used to talk about ‘highly qualified’ a lot, and waivers kicked in,” Hulsey said. “… I‘d be interested in putting some mechanism in place to make sure that the principal alerts any classes where a teacher is either not certified or not highly qualified in that area.”
Years ago, Spence said, the district was required to notify parents when a teacher wasn’t certified or highly qualified to teach a subject. He said he’s fine with bringing this practice back.