The Glynn County Board of Education voted Thursday to name Scott Spence as the school system’s new superintendent.
The board voted 5-2 during a special-called meeting. The vote came after the board members spent nearly 30 minutes in executive session.
Spence was named the sole finalist for the position April 22. The school board began the search to replace Virgil Cole at the beginning of this year.
“I am honored and humbled by being named superintendent of Glynn County Schools,” Spence said, in an announcement sent by Glynn County Schools. “I look forward to working with all of our stakeholders to continue the positive progress of our school system.”
Before voting, several board members voiced their reasoning behind their individual votes. School board members Eaddy Sams and Mike Hulsey both voted against Spence’s approval, saying they did not feel he was the best qualified candidate for the position.
“I just want to be clear my vote is not an indication of an unwillingness to work with our new superintendent,” Sams said. “It’s solely based on my opinion of what I felt were the professional qualifications that were important to our district for this position at this critical time in education.”
Hulsey said he felt some school employees were not comfortable sharing negative opinions about Spence, due in part to a culture that he said has long existed in the school system.
“I still think you have the element, if you will, of teachers that are skeptical and afraid to speak out and come forward about certain situations and things,” Hulsey said.
He said he also received calls from people who wished the board had selected more finalists so that the community could assess more than one option.
School board members John Madala and Linda Bobbitt both voiced support for Spence.
“I made my decision based on what I felt that was good for our system at this particular time,” Bobbitt said. “Of course, with COVID-19 there’s going to be a lot of different things that’s going to be taking place over the next couple of months and also the next year.”
Marcus Edgy, chair of the school board, said in the announcement that the selection of a superintendent is one of the board’s most important functions, and that the decision was difficult with the number of highly qualified candidates that sought the position.
“It has been a long process with 42 total applicants and many interviews,” Edgy said. “I am proud of our board for the countless hours and dedication spent on this process. We are looking forward to getting started July 1 with Dr. Scott Spence.”
Spence has 30 years of experience in education and currently serves as part-time district mathematics coordinator.
In Glynn County, Spence also served as an athletics director, middle and high school principal, middle school assistant principal and high school coach and mathematics teacher. Spence earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education with a concentration in mathematics from Valdosta State University, and master’s, specialist and doctorate degrees in educational leadership and administration from Georgia Southern University.
During the school board work session that followed the special-called meeting and superintendent vote, the board heard updates on how COVID-19 has impacted the school system’s operations in each department.
Andrea Preston, assistant superintendent of finances for Glynn County Schools, reported to the board that she anticipates significant changes to the school system’s budget, which hinges still on decisions that will be made at the state legislative level in the next month or two.
A millage rate increase may be necessary, she said, but that decision has not been made yet.