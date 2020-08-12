The Glynn County Board of Education voted Tuesday to direct superintendent Scott Spence to require students to wear masks in school when classes resume Aug. 20.
The school board voted for Spence to require masks during the first semester. Board members will reassess the mandate later in the school year.
The board held a lengthy discussion about whether to adopt the requirement. Some members expressed concern about the details of what a mask mandate would mean on a practical level in schools in regards to issues like discipline for students who do not follow the directive and maintaining a supply of masks to give out.
The conversation and ultimate vote to require masks — which all seven board members voted in favor of — followed an in-person plea from a group of Southeast Georgia Health System staff members who addressed the board at the start of its monthly meeting.
The health care workers strongly urged the board to mandate masks. Up to this point, Glynn County Schools planned to require only staff to wear masks but to strongly encourage students to don them too.
“It is a very basic protection if our goal is to keep schools open,” said Dr. Jennifer Miller, a family medicine doctor.
Two weeks ago, the Brunswick hospital had 98 COVID-19 patients, the health care workers said. Outbreaks tied to school reopening could put a far more serious strain on hospital resources, they said.
“I am passionate about this,” shared a hospital staff member. “I’ve watched too many people die.”
School board member John Madala put the recommendation for a mask mandate on the table, at first asking the board to approve a policy change. Board member Eaddy Sams spoke in opposition to the option, saying she felt it was the wrong precedent to set.
Sams said she hopes the community will support the school system by donating masks to schools.
Before the vote, Spence said he was concerned that requiring masks would put the school system in the position of having to provide masks, which current supplies would not sustain. The mask requirement would need to be treated as a dress code issue, he said.
“It’s going to be tough, and as an educator this is going to be tough,” he said. “But we will do it. We will do what we have to do.”
School board chair Marcus Edgy said he came to the meeting opposed to a mask mandate. He brought up potential discipline challenges that would accompany the requirement.
“It could get messy, and that’s what I want to avoid,” he said.
Board member Mike Hulsey said he has gone back and forth recently on whether he feels the school system should mandate masks but spoke in support of the decision. He said he feels the school system should be able to find money to supply masks to students.
“If this is something you’ll have me do, we’ll definitely need more masks,” Spence said before the vote.
The school board also approved its fiscal year 2021 budget with a 6-1 vote. Hulsey voted against the budget, taking issue with some of the changes to coaching supplements.
The school system budget includes total estimated revenues of more than $186 million and total estimated expenditures of more than $190 million.
The board also approved hiring a construction manager to oversee the relocation of the school district’s central data system from the administration office to Brunswick High School. The plan is to move the system’s servers, which connect all computers and phone lines throughout the school system and hold district data, into a more secure space at Brunswick High.
R.H. Tyson Construction will serve as construction manager and will establish the guaranteed maximum price.
The contract price is just over $602,000.