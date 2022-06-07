The Glynn County Board of Education will vote today on several important matters, including the adoption of its fiscal year 2023 budget, the purchase of a new financial management software and an agreement with College of Coastal Georgia to create new educational opportunities for district staff.
The school board is set to vote at its 6 p.m. meeting on whether to purchase the staff recommended financial management system SmartFusion, offered through Harris School Solution.
The system’s cost will be spread over three years, with $396,905.20 being due the first year to cover data conversion, implementation, training and consulting. The price will be $201,650 the second year and $207,700 in year three.
CARES Act funding will be used to cover part of the cost.
The new fully integrated software solution will enhance the school district’s financial, human resources and operational capabilities.
In other business, representatives from CCGA are expected to be on hand for the official signing of a memorandum of understanding that will create the Leveraging Education Attainment through Partnerships (LEAP) program, a collaboration between the college and school district.
The partnership will provide access to the college’s teacher education program to qualified employees of the school district. Paraprofessionals working for Glynn County Schools will be able to complete coursework at CCGA to earn a bachelor of science in education.
The college will waive the admissions application and other fees, offer personalized assistance in the application and financial aid processes, offer a book scholarship and schedule classes that take into consideration school district employees’ work schedule.
Glynn County Schools will provide a slate of pre- selected candidates who are qualified for the program and will cover the payment of the cost of attendance differential after participants’ financial aid has been applied.
“(The MOU) lays out exactly what the College of Coastal Georgia will provide to our paraprofessionals or classified staff who will be going to the college in order to pursue certification and a four-year degree at the College of Coastal Georgia,” said Michele Seals, executive director of human resources for Glynn County Schools.
The school board will be livestreamed on the district’s Facebook and YouTube pages.