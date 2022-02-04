The Glynn County Board of Education reviewed Thursday a proposal to provide retention stipends to most of the school district’s staff members.
The proposal is intended to address hiring and retention challenges the school district is facing. The district is struggling to fill many job openings, including positions like teachers, bus drivers, bus aides, custodians, food service assistants and paraprofessionals.
If the school board approves the proposal, bus drivers, bus aides, custodians, food service workers and parapros will receive a monthly $200 retention stipend from February to July and a $500 retention stipend in August for returning next school year.
The stipend would be paid to employees who are actively working each month.
Teachers will receive a contract-signing retention stipend of $1,500 to be paid in August.
All other non-administrative employees, like clerical workers, food service managers, school resource officers, maintenance staff and others, will also be recognized with a $1,500 retention stipend in August.
The total cost of stipends will be about $2.7 million.
The school board will vote at its monthly meeting Tuesday on whether to approve the stipends.
“There’s been a lot of back and forth between districts and the (Georgia Department of Education) and the U.S. Department of Education on the allowability of CARES Act funds for bonuses,” said Andrea Preston, assistant superintendent of finances for Glynn County Schools, during the board’s work session. “But they are OK with it if you can prove, which we can on our board reports, that we’re losing teachers and bus drivers and bus aides and custodians and food services workers and parapros every week or month, it seems like.”
In those cases, the district is allowed to use CARES Act funds to offer retention stipends, she said.
Administration will not receive the stipends, as those positions have not been as challenging to retain.
“We’re not having a hard time finding principals, assistant principals, superintendents,” said Scott Spence, superintendent. “We’re not having a hard time with that.”
Labor shortages are affecting numerous industries, and other school districts are facing staffing challenges too.
“We certainly want to pay our employees, and we certainly want to keep our employees,” Spence said. “I think this is one way.”
The school board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday. It will be broadcast on the district’s Facebook and YouTube pages.