The Glynn County Board of Education will vote Tuesday on several big purchases along with retention stipends for most employees.
On the agenda is a vote to purchase classroom furniture for Golden Isles Elementary, which is undergoing an ESPLOST IV- funded renovation.
The purchase is broken into two orders. The first is for teachers’ desks, computer tables and book cases. Georgia Specialty Equipment’s $50,643 bird is recommended for approval.
The second part is for students’ desks and chairs and teachers chairs. The recommended bid came from Nu-Idea for $77,901.
The school board will also vote on a purchase for Lego Education kits for $126,075, which will be paid using CARES Act funds.
The purchase will benefit this summer’s enrichment programs, building on the initial rollout of a STEAM-focused summer program offered in 2021 to address potential learning loss related to the pandemic.
The program will immerse students in basic STEAM ideas, said Tracoya Green, assistant superintendent, and the Lego kits will be used in classrooms during the following school years as well.
“Our hopes are definitely to start building some clubs, Green said. “One thing that’s really popular outside of this area is First Lego League, which we probably used to do, as well as Lego robotics.”
The school board also discussed at length last week a plan to offer retention stipends to staff members.
Stipends of $200 for bus drivers, bus aides, custodians, food service workers and parapros will be sent monthly from February to July, and a $500 retention stipend will be given in August for staff who return next school year.
Teachers will also receive a contract-signing retention stipend of $1,500 to be paid in August.
All other non-administrative employees, like clerical workers, food service managers, school resource officers, maintenance staff and others, will be recognized with a $1,500 retention stipend in August.
In other business, the school board will vote on:
• An update to the solicitation of students policy, putting the potential change on the table for 30 days before final approval.
• A certification that all bills have been paid to wrap up phases one and two of renovations on Glynn Academy’s Science and Sidney Lanier buildings as well as reroofing of a gym building.
• A refresh for administration computers in the four middle schools, which will cost about $972,000, and a surplus of the old computers.
• An annual renewal of the Microsoft Enrollment for Education subscription for $103,380.
• A memorandum of understanding with Coastal Pines Technical College to provide training for district teachers who will offer classes with college credits to high school students.
The school board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be streamed on the school district’s Facebook and YouTube pages.