The Glynn County Board of Education will vote tonight on whether to approve a new program that will help address learning loss related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
School staff recommend purchasing a three-year MAP program, which is an assessment system that will provide consistent data reporting on all grade levels, pre-K through 12th grade.
A certain portion of federal funding provided to the district must be allocated toward learning loss programs.
“We recently had a committee that we brought together to review some different assessment platforms that would then provide information for teachers to plan more efficiently and effectively to meet student needs, and the MAP system is what emerged as our top choice,” said Valerie Whitehead, the school system’s executive director of strategy and innovation, during a school board work session held June 3.
“It was unanimous from the committee after we saw the presentations, and some of the selling points that were very important to us is that it will allow us to have a consistent assessment system for our pre-K to 12 instead of having something that just assesses elementary or just assesses middle or just assesses high school.”
The system is used by 83 districts in Georgia, Whitehead said.
CARES Act funding will be used to purchase the new system for $736,081.
“I’m not one that likes to buy a bunch of programs,” said Superintendent Scott Spence during the work session last week. “… We’ve been looking at this for months, and if it doesn’t work we’re not going to use it. We’re not just going to keep spending the money if it’s not working … But we’re going to take advantage of the CARES Act money to purchase this.”
The board will also decide whether to approve a guaranteed maximum price of $684,951 for McKnight Construction to complete the first phase of renovation work on St Simons Elementary. The project is funded through ESPLOST IV.
The first phase will include site work with utility rearrangement, temporary fencing construction and more.
The board also will vote on whether to approve:
• A $109,575 bid for non-food items.
• A $87,668 bid for purchase of premium single slice pizza.
• Bids for food, milk, produce and paper.
• Surplus of old buses.
• A $76,629 agreement for access control and surveillance camera annual maintenance.
• A $796,000 purchase of Centigex, a security system that allows school staff to push a button on employee badges that will alert security to potential dangers at school locations.
• A $101,542 renewal of Performance Matter, a data management and assessment development tool used by the district.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast online on the district’s YouTube channel.