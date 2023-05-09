Glynn County Schools is preparing to change the program that serves a group of students it describes as most vulnerable and in need of extensive support.

The school board will vote today on whether to accept a recommended proposal from Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), which will provide therapeutic educational services to students with significant emotional behavior disorders. These students currently attend Coastal Academy, a program funded through the state’s Georgia Network for Educational and Therapeutic Support (GNETS) program.

