Glynn County Schools is preparing to change the program that serves a group of students it describes as most vulnerable and in need of extensive support.
The school board will vote today on whether to accept a recommended proposal from Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), which will provide therapeutic educational services to students with significant emotional behavior disorders. These students currently attend Coastal Academy, a program funded through the state’s Georgia Network for Educational and Therapeutic Support (GNETS) program.
The GNETS program is operated through the state, not through Glynn County Schools, although it is housed in a district facility.
The state program has faced criticism in recent years. A 2016 lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice claimed GNETS violated the civil rights of its students by allegedly failing to provide equal education and segregating students from their peers.
The state has been looking at cutting funding for the GNETS program for several years and finding an alternative approach to serve students, said Valerie Whitehead, chief of school improvement for Glynn County Schools.
“When the fiscal year ’23 budget was first drafted, there was no line item at all for GNETS. They had cut that out,” she said. “There had been concerns growing around that service delivery model.”
The governor reinstated the funding for the current year because school districts were not given appropriate advanced notice, Whitehead said.
“Essentially there was discussion in the legislative session 2022 asking for recommendations around how to serve those students best, and that put systems essentially on notice to start investigating how we would serve those students if the funding went away for GNETS.”
Glynn County Schools formed a committee to explore its options and learned about the services offered by SESI. Committee members also visited a school in Florida that uses the program they hope to implement locally.
“SESI operates with the mindset that students not only need to receive the therapeutic supports and the behavioral interventions to be better students in the classroom, but that they can’t neglect the academic side,” Whitehead said. “And that’s something that has been a major concern for all of us, is our students’ inability to be successful transitioning because they’ve lacked that academic component.”
SESI offers a direct instruction model, she said.
“They have teachers teaching in those classrooms and computers are used, but it’s all supplemental just like you would see in a general education classroom setting,” she said.
SESI’s services will cost $1,444,926, which will be paid through state funding.
Staff at Coastal Academy have been informed that they can accept new positions within Glynn County Schools or apply to SESI for a position that allows them to continue working with the same student population, Whitehead said.
“They do their own professional learning and on-boarding,” she said. “They have a pretty intensive professional learning component for people coming on board with them, and so their staff would start before our staff would start back to work this summer.”
School board member Hank Yeargan expressed concern about bringing in a third party to provide the service.
“I see a private organization wanting to come into our schools,” he said. “I don’t necessarily want them making money off of our children. I want them providing the best services for our children.”
In other business, the board will vote on whether to:
• Spend $116,549 to renew the annual maintenance and support agreement with Adapt To Solve, which maintains the district’s security cameras and card readers.
• Increase paid student lunch prices from $2.50 to $2.75 and staff lunch prices from $4 to $4.50.
• Renew the purchase of the Edgenuity platform for the 2023-2024 school year.
• Purchase new weight room equipment for Brunswick High for $67,134.
• Approve a guaranteed maximum price of $1,540,966 for Pope Construction to begin site work at Satilla Marsh Elementary.
• Spend $977,173 for R.H. Tyson Construction to begin work on the Egmont Street parking lot.
The school board will meet at 6 p.m. and the meeting will be live streamed on its Facebook and YouTube pages.