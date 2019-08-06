The Glynn County Board of Education plans to vote on whether to approve six school system policy changes at its meeting.
Several changes address ways to ensure the school system remains drug free. One policy change expands the drug-free workplace policy to include a definition of marijuana as including “any product that includes CBD or THC.”
Another policy change will replace the former policy regarding employee’s tobacco use. The former and updated policies ban staff from using any tobacco product on campus. The updated policy will uphold that ban but clarifies that CBD, “whether hemp or cannabis and regardless of the amount of THC in the product or the extent to which it is legal or illegal understate law,” is banned.
“We have a policy already in place. This adds the impact of the CDB oil,” said Jim Pulos, assistant superintendent for operations and administrative services for Glynn County Schools, during a work session July 9. The policy changes were discussed at the meeting and have been tabled since for public input.
A policy change will also update the student code of conduct regarding drugs in school. The policy change clarifies that students also cannot have products with CBD, under the same guidelines as the staff policy change.
The school board will also vote on whether to create a new policy that will govern the acceptance of exchange students in the school system.
The policy requires that the exchange program a student is involved in must have an office within the state of Georgia and be approved through Glynn County Schools. Students accepted for the program can be involved in a full year or one semester of the program, according to the new policy. The school system also reserves the right to to limit the number of foreign exchange students placed in high schools.
“We want to do it on a limited basis,” Pulos said at the work session. “We want a firm understanding of the rules that are in place as far as accepting an exchange student, and what this policy does is put those in place so there’s no ambiguity regarding how it will unfold.”
A policy change will also upgrade the laid out protocol for the Intradistrict Transfer Process to remain consistent with state laws. The process will be held during a designated application window, according to the policy, and will be available on school websites.
The district will determine which schools have available space for transfer prior to July 1 of each academic year and will advertise the identified spaces.
“Approval for an Intradistrict Transfer request will be considered based on the student’s academic progress, attendance, behavior, and if classroom space is available at the requested school after the assigned students have been enrolled,” according to the policy. “Children who have been identified with special needs and are assigned to programs that are not available in their local school zones will be permitted to attend the special school outside their local attendance zone.”
A new policy will also be created to dictate the steps school staff should take regarding over-charges to student lunch accounts. The 10-step protocol established will aim to alleviate the problem of excessive lunch charges and includes free/reduced priced students who have lunch account balances, according to the new policy.
The protocol dictates how school staff should handle situations in which students have low-to-negative account balances.
“We also want to be discreet about it. We don’t want to embarrass the student,” Pulos said. “We also want to make sure the students are fed. I believe these are reasonable steps that should be taking place.”
The next school board meeting will take place Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. at the school system’s administration building, located at 1313 Egmont Street in Brunswick.