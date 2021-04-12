The Glynn County Board of Education will meet Tuesday to consider a proposal to name Brunswick High School’s field house and a road after former coach John Willis and a request for new staff positions for the upcoming school year.
The board will vote on whether to approve naming the road leading to Brunswick High School’s field house and the building itself after Willis, former head football coach at Brunswick High and a mentor for many.
The Coastal African-American Historic Preservation Commission partnered with the African-American Contributors to Education to address the school board March 9, requesting that Willis be honored in this way.
Superintendent Scott Spence told board members during a work session April 1 that the district’s policy allows this change.
“Our policy also states that they need to tell us the things the person has done in the community and for the people in the community,” Spence said, noting that the groups had done so in submitted documents.
Other school facilities named after individuals, like Wainwright Field, Frank Inman Field and Bud Couch Field, were done so through outside funding, Spence said. He said this recognition should also be paid for by non-district money.
“The key thing to remember about those is that in each instance that’s not been paid for with school system funds,” Spence said. “It’s been paid for with money that they’ve raised.”
Spence told the board he also plans to continue offering virtual learning programs next year. High schools will do so through the Edgenuity program and Georgia Virtual School.
For the middle schools, he is requesting the board approve four additional teaching positions, one for each middle school, that will focus on virtual learning.
“That would only be for the one year,” Spence said. “We would not make this a situation where we’re going to keep those teachers forever. We’ll go one year, and then maybe the next year if we wanted to continue that work.”
The district is also looking to add other new staff positions, including two special education teachers, a social worker, a school psychologist and two middle school teachers.
The district will also fill an assistant superintendent position that has been vacant since Dr. Jim Pulos stepped down to begin a new job as superintendent of McIntosh County Schools. The position was not filled at the end of last school year as part of larger cost-saving measures implemented because of the funding uncertainty created by the pandemic.
Other costs the board will consider when it meets include:
• Replacing older buses and adding eight new buses for special education students, a purchase of 34 vehicles for $4.7 million.
• Renewing the district’s Follett-Destiny Resource Manager for $50,000.
• Approving e-rate contracts for internet access, wide area network (WAN) and internal connections.
• Replacing the video board at Glynn County Stadium. The board is broken, and the district will receive funding assistance from the Georgia School Boards Association for the replacement.
• Renewing Infinite Campus, the district’s student information system. The renewal cost is about $120,000.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and broadcast on the school district’s YouTube page.