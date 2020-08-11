The Glynn County Board of Education is set to vote this evening on the school system’s fiscal year 2021 budget and millage rate.
The vote will follow a final budget and millage rate hearing, at which the public is invited to voice opinions to school board members and district administrators.
The new fiscal year budget does not include a millage rate increase.
The proposed spending plan includes total estimated revenues of more than $186 million and total estimated expenditures of more than $190 million.
The school system budget would normally have been approved in June, before the July 1 start of the new fiscal year, but the state legislature did not finalize and approve the state budget until June due to delays and necessary changes created by the pandemic.
The board also will vote to potentially approve hiring a construction manager to oversee the relocation of the school district’s central data system from the administration office to Brunswick High School. The room will house the servers that connect all computers and phone lines throughout the school system and that hold district data.
School district staff recommend R.H. Tyson Construction serve as construction manager and establish the guaranteed maximum price.
The contract price is just over $602,000.
“This one was a little tricky because it’s such a specialized project, and we wanted to get it done at Thanksgiving break,” said Al Boudreau, executive director of operations for Glynn County Schools, during a school board work session last week.
The plan is to move the fiber head and all of the system’s servers to a better-fitted and safer location in Brunswick High.
“What we’re proposing is to move it into a cinderblock room at Brunswick High and put a fire suppression system in that room, make it airtight, and it’s a self-contained data center,” said Bob Schwartz, director of technology services for Glynn County Schools.
A generator will provide uninterrupted electricity to the room in case of a power outage.
“(Brunswick High) is on a 100-year-flood plain, whereas down here, we’re about 12 feet above sea level at the board office,” Schwartz said.
The final public millage rate and budget hearing will begin at 6 p.m., followed immediately by the school board meeting, at 1313 Egmont St., Brunswick.