The Glynn County Board of Education will vote today on whether to approve an agreement with a third party research group that would review the effectiveness of the district’s various curriculum programs.
Hanover Research would also consult with experts in the field and provide feedback that would allow district leaders to make better informed decisions on whether to cut or keep programs.
“Moving beyond that, they would help us look at redundancy that we may have in some places — overlap services, those kinds of things,” said Valerie Whitehead, the school system’s executive director of strategy and innovation.
The board will vote on a three-year contract that includes an option at the end of each year to opt out. The contract has an annual fee of $87,500, which could be paid for with federal CARES Act funding designated for learning loss in schools.
Board members questioned the need for this service during the work session last week.
“We’ve got kind of heavy middle management experts in our system, and it seems like we have people who could evaluate our programs,” said school board member Mike Hulsey.
Hulsey said this seems like a big investment “to have somebody tell us what we should probably already know ourselves.”
School board member John Madala echoed this sentiment.
“You’re educators, and you have doctorate degrees,” he said. “… I just don’t want to pay somebody else to do research. That’s why we pay teachers more and other educators more money as their degree goes up.”
Superintendent Scott Spence said he’s long recognized and shared his prediction that the state will make cuts to education at some point in the near future.
This research would help the district make more informed decisions at that point on what programs to cut, he said.
“I want to be able, in a couple of years using this, to say, ‘OK we know this works not just because I say or not just because our assistant superintendents saying it but because they say it,’” Spence said. “That’s when the CARES Act runs out...in three years, and that’s when I think we’re going to hit the bottom.”
He said he’s looking for someone to give an unbiased opinion, which the third party research group would do.
“That’s all we’re trying to do, is get an unbiased opinion since we do have the money to do that so that we make sure in three years that we’re in a situation that we can be thin and trim and we can still operate effectively,” Spence said.
In other business, the school board will vote on easements at St. Simons Elementary and C.B. Greer Elementary, the surplus of a chiller unit, a guaranteed maximum price of $984,000 for kitchen renovation work at Golden Isles Elementary and an agreement with Coastal Outreach Soccer to give the after-school program priority access outside of school hours to a field at Risley Annex.
The school board is also expected to hear a presentation about an RFP award for athletic uniforms and equipment.
The school board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will be streamed live on the district’s Facebook and YouTube pages.