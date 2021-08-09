The Glynn County Board of Education will vote to approve several contract prices Tuesday that will allow the district to move forward on construction projects funded by ESPLOST IV.
The school board will vote to approve a guaranteed maximum price of $2.1 million for the second phase of renovation work at St. Simons Elementary, which will be undergoing renovations throughout this school year. McKnight Construction is handling this project.
The second phase will include concrete and steel work.
The first phase of work has already begun at the school. The playground has been relocated, and site clearing is underway.
The board will also vote to approve construction contracts for renovation work at Neewood Middle School, Golden Isles Elementary and Oglethorpe Point Elementary, all of which is being handled by Lavender & Associates.
The work at Needwood will be entering its second phase. The first phase, which is nearing completion, focused on roof repairs. The second phase will address HVAC and electrical work, painting, floor coverings, ceilings and more. The guaranteed maximum price for this phase of work is $5.3 million.
“This work is going to be done in phases,” said Mike Blackerby, executive director of operations for Glynn County Schools, during the school board’s work session last week. “… In working with the principal, we can have access to one wing at a time, so we’re going to go through a wing at a time.”
During next summer, the work will focus on office area, the cafeteria and kitchen, he said.
The guaranteed maximum price for the first phase of renovation work at Golden Isles Elementary is a little over $4 million.
“This project, we also broke it up into two phases because next summer we should be doing the kitchen and remaining work on the gym that’s not included in this part of the package, and some site work which will include some work around the back parking lot to increase the teacher parking as well as access to the trash dumpsters,” Blackerby said.
Golden Isles Elementary’s staff and students have been relocated for the first part of the school year to the former Altama Elementary School location. The new Altama Elementary, located down the road, is now open, although work will continue at the new site during the school year.
The goal is to move Golden Isles Elementary’s staff and students out of the temporary location during Christmas break.
Renovations at Oglethorpe Point Elementary will begin the first phase of HVAC, floor, paint and other work with kitchen work to come later. The recommended guaranteed maximum price is $4.4 million.
“Scheduling for Oglethorpe is considerably more challenging because while they have a little more room than Golden Isles to maneuver students around they don’t at this point … have the ability to move students to free up and entire wing at a time,” Blackerby said.
The plan is to do half a wing at a time, which will be a longer process than what will be done at Needwood.
“Some of this work will have to take place on nights and weekends as well, which will also be a challenge for the subcontractors,” Blackerby said.
Blackerby also gave an update on the status of the auxiliary gym addition at Glynn Academy, which is underway now. Work on the HVAC system is underway, so the gym will not have air conditioning during the first few weeks of the school year, he said.
The school board metting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday and be broadcast on the school district’s Facebook and YouTube pages.